The 2019 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continued in Hitchcock on Monday. Even though cool weather and weekday work schedules kept the grounds relatively quiet, the livestock barn was buzzing with activity.
Students were busy preparing goats for judging in the market goat show, unloading their steers for upcoming shows and taking care of their animals on site.
Tuesday will feature family night and include the steer show and team roping competition.
— Stuart Villanueva
