The Galveston City Council could vote as early as next month on a rule prohibiting canopies and other personal property on public beaches between sunset and sunrise, a proposal brought to the city in November by island tourism promoter Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The proposed ban mimics rules in other coastal cities and would serve mostly to raise public awareness about the problems caused by leaving canopies and other items on beaches overnight, officials said.
The draft ordinance, presented to the city council last week, allows the park board to confiscate and dispose of canopies, tents, chairs and coolers, among other items, left unattended between sunset and sunrise, according to the draft.
Leaving such things on the beach impedes park board crews cleaning beaches and can cost up to $4,320 in a two-week summer period, according to park board records.
The ordinance could use some revision, including a more defined time during which items are prohibited, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“Sunset to sunrise is fluid throughout the year,” Hardcastle said.
But the draft Galveston ordinance mimics those found in other coastal communities that enacted “leave no trace” policies.
In Folly Beach, South Carolina, a community south of Charleston, canopies are prohibited on the beach after sunset, Andrew Gilreath, that city’s director of public safety, said.
The 2015 ordinance was well-received by locals, but Folly Beach’s large tourist population required some education, he said.
“We just don’t want obstructions on the beach,” Gilreath said.
The city will tag some items to give people a warning or hang on to valuable items for a few days, but ultimately, it just disposes of what it collects, Gilreath said.
Locals of Walton County, Florida, near popular tourist location Destin, Florida, are also on board with the ordinance that prohibits canopies on the beach overnight, county spokesman Louis Svehla said.
People must remove their canopies and chairs from an hour after sunset to an hour after sunrise, Svehla said.
“We have a very environmentally friendly population,” Svehla said. “Most of the time, it’s visitors who just don’t know the rules.”
The county has invested in signs to inform people about the rules, he said.
Communities including Emerald Isle, North Carolina; Mexico Beach, Florida; and Escambia County, Florida, cite safety, litter and environmental concerns as reasons for prohibiting canopies overnight.
Others such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ban some large canopies day and night during the summer.
Educating people about the new rule would be a challenge for Galveston, city officials said.
It’ll take cooperation with private companies and other entities, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
The city should coordinate with owners of rental properties, he said.
“Could we not encourage either online or in their packets to remind people that this is the law in Galveston?” Collins said.
The city and park board will need to make sure the rule doesn’t catch people by surprise, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
Signage and social media campaigns are pretty easy ways to get this started, Galveston Bay Foundation spokeswoman Claire Everett said.
“Galveston Bay Foundation specializes in outreach and would work developing collateral for the campaign and disseminate it to the public,” Everett said.
The city council could vote as early as next month on the proposed rule.
