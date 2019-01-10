GALVESTON
Residents could see water rates increase by 7 percent as early as next month to help pay for $35 million in capital projects meant to enhance water and wastewater services.
Residents could be facing an increase in combined water and wastewater rates of about 4 percent to 6 percent a year over the next four years in a move by the city to pay for 10 water projects and six wastewater projects.
The city council is expected Jan. 24 to vote on issuing debt necessary for those projects. The proposed rate increases also would help cover a September water rate increase by Gulf Coast Water Authority, which supplies municipalities and industries in Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties.
City officials estimate the rate increase will generate an additional $1.55 million in fiscal year 2019.
“A 7 percent water rate increase, with a 4 percent increase overall, is going to carry us all the way through fiscal year ‘20, rather than fiscal year ’19,” Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
The last time the city raised water rates was in 2015, when it started charging more for commercial and irrigation rates, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“People were not happy,” Yarbrough said. “Over time, they’ve come to accept it. I hope they appreciate the improvements we’re making to the system.
The planned improvements include updating aging infrastructure and increasing storage capacity, officials said.
The city needs to plan for a scenario in which the island is cut off from mainland water sources, City Manager Brian Maxwell said during a Wednesday afternoon discussion about the proposed rate increase.
“When something like that happens, we’re done,” Maxwell said. “We have what we have in the tank and that’s it.”
West Enders are in favor of improved water infrastructure, but the rate increase can’t be unreasonable, said Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
Property owners weren’t happy about the most recent rate increase, he said.
“We thought we were kind of singled out because we have a lot of sprinklers on the West End,” Mohn said.
The latest rate increase doesn’t sound so bad, but he wants to see the infrastructure improvements delivered on, he said.
This could be a reality residents will have to get used to, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“Water is the oil of the 21st century,” Collins said. “Its cost is not going to go down. It’s not going to get cheaper. It’s not going to get more plentiful.”
The city needs to counteract this with more conservation efforts, he said.
The city council is scheduled to make a final decision on these rates Jan. 24.
