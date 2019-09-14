GALVESTON
Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta has some advice for you — shut up and listen.
Fertitta owns Houston-based Landry’s Inc., a corporation that includes more than 600 properties, including five Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. He also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, which he bought in 2017 for $2.2 billion. The island native who built an empire running hotels, restaurants and casinos can now add published author to his resume.
Fertitta’s book, “Shut Up and Listen! Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed” will be released Tuesday.
“It’s just a good feeling,” Fertitta said. “I had always thought about writing a book about my life story, but my publisher was very smart. They came to me and said ‘Let’s write a true business book.’”
Fertitta signed a $500,000 advance book deal with HarperCollins in March, according to the Associated Press. He said he expected to make another $500,000 on the book after it’s published.
The book’s chapters are divided into different “Tilmanisms,” such as “Cater to the Masses, Not the Classes,” in which he explains why products and services should appeal to the broadest range of customers in mind.
Toward the beginning of the book, Fertitta tells readers he’ll help them see what they don’t know about the business world.
“I have to tell entrepreneurs that, even as they pitch some very appealing products to me, there is some area where they are falling short that is hurting their business,” he writes.
The book is further divided into five overarching sections: hospitality; knowing the numbers; keeping an eye on the 5 percent of your business that needs work; seizing opportunities; and leadership.
Working on the different chapters of the book actually made Fertitta revisit some of the business lessons he learned over the years and re-emphasize some of the advice for himself, he said.
“When you’re writing a book, you have to reach back into your brain for what you used to do,” he said. “And not with many, but some of them, you’d think this is something you need to really focus on again.”
Growing up, Fertitta didn’t have one main mentor, so to speak, but did take advice and lessons from different leaders in the world, he said.
“If someone had asked me three years ago what was the one thing that I hadn’t accomplished, I’d done almost every single dream that I’ve had,” he said. “I’ve owned yachts and planes. I’m on the Forbes 400. I’ve rung the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. I’ve taken a company public and hosted a president in my home. The only thing I hadn’t accomplished was owning a sports team in my hometown.
“I think I’ve got it all now,” he said.
While Fertitta’s first book isn’t a biography as he initially imagined, he’s very pleased with how it turned out, he said. And he’s certainly not ruled out writing that biography at some point in the future, though work on “Shut Up and Listen!” took a lot of time and he’s promoting it in newspapers, on TV and elsewhere.
And, while not going on a full-fledged book tour, he does plan to visit Galveston on the book’s promotional tour, he said. The Galveston date hasn’t yet been finalized.
