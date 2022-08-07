A Navy veteran’s work restoring jets at a hangar in Gregg County has caught the attention of the History Channel, which will feature him in its annual Salute to Service special later this year.

Cast members and crew from the History Channel were at the hangar at the East Texas Regional Airport on Wednesday and Thursday to interview and film retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dan Filer of Alto for the special set to air on Veterans Day.

