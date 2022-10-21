Dolphins

Two dolphins ride the bow waves of a vessel in the ship channel.

 GALVESTON BAY DOLPHIN RESEARCH PROGRAM/Courtesy

A new study by local researchers shows that as many as 200 dolphins in Upper Galveston Bay are year-long residents of the highly industrialized, heavily trafficked waterway shared by the Houston Ship Channel.

Hazards facing those residents of the bay and northern Galveston County include industrial contaminants released into the water, collisions with ships and boat propellers, decreased natural habitat, entanglement with fishing paraphernalia and freshwater influx during heavy rains.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription