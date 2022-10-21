A new study by local researchers shows that as many as 200 dolphins in Upper Galveston Bay are year-long residents of the highly industrialized, heavily trafficked waterway shared by the Houston Ship Channel.
Hazards facing those residents of the bay and northern Galveston County include industrial contaminants released into the water, collisions with ships and boat propellers, decreased natural habitat, entanglement with fishing paraphernalia and freshwater influx during heavy rains.
Researchers Vanessa Mintzer of the Galveston Bay Foundation and Kristi Fazioli of the Environmental Institute of Houston at the University of Houston-Clear Lake published the results of their multi-year study recently in the journal Marine Mammal Science. Together, the foundation and the institute have partnered to form the Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program.
Although it has been known for several decades that year-round dolphins reside in the waters of Lower Galveston Bay — tourists and locals frequently see them swimming and surfacing alongside the ferries between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula — the presence of those resident dolphins in the upper reaches of the bay hasn’t been quantified until now.
“We do field work out in the bay,” Fazioli said. “The institute has studied Upper Galveston Bay for four years. We go out for photo identification surveys, taking pictures of the dorsal fins of dolphins we encounter.”
Based on identifying nicks and notches on those fins, some natural and some the result of environmental impact, Fazioli and her crew know when they’re seeing the same animal again and again, distinguishing those dolphins as year-round residents compared to other dolphin communities that migrate in and out of the bay.
“We get to know them very well,” she said. “Then we hand all that information over to Vanessa.”
Mintzer used cluster analysis to reveal three groups of dolphins in the Upper Bay: those classified as year-round or seasonal long-term residents, transients and short-term users of Upper Galveston Bay. Nearly 200 of 442 dolphins fell into the year-round category of resident dolphins.
The group, now identified, needs to be monitored to help mitigate human impact over the long term. That means understanding their habitat use and their vulnerability to potential hazards such as industrial waste, loss of natural habitat like sea grass where they would normally forage for fish, and proximity to commercial fishing vessels as well as large ships traversing the ship channel.
“Now that we have quantified the resident animals, we can compare them to other animals coming into the upper bay,” Mintzer said. “We can try to understand in what ways environmental stress has an impact on their survival.”
Bottleneck dolphins inhabit waters around the world except in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions, and coastal dolphins like those on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast often form communities of residence. They can live 40 to 60 years.
Those that live inside bays and estuaries commonly have long-standing residencies like one in Sarasota, Florida that has been tracked for 50 years. But some studies have shown they can move out when environmental disturbances make it necessary.
“We studied the effects of Hurricane Harvey on upper bay dolphins and found that our encounters decreased,” Fazioli said. “Those that did stay developed freshwater skin lesions due to the water’s lower salinity.”
Ultimately, the researchers hope awareness of the presence of year-round dolphins will encourage human residents around the bay to keep it healthy for themselves as well as for dolphins. Careful disposal of fishing line and avoiding direct human contact with dolphins are just some of the ways locals can help protect their finned friends.
“These are essentially your neighbors living out in the bay and we want to keep them healthy,” Fazioli said.
The Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program’s essential information on their work among local dolphins, including volunteer and educational opportunities and profiles of resident dolphins, can be found at their website, www.galvestonbaydolphin.org.
