GALVESTON
The city council is set today to consider ordinances meant to compel the Park Board of Trustees to move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, a move tourism leaders argue is a cash grab and an attack on their autonomy.
The park board has sought to resolve the issue with an interlocal agreement to keep the so-called HOT funds in its accounts, thereby maintaining the status quo. But there's nothing on the city council agenda today that would allow that.
Park board leaders still were somewhat hopeful they and the council could come to conciliatory terms in a fight that has become increasingly heated, but used the moment to point out what they say has been a flurry of misinformation. They argue the fight comes down to a misinterpretation of tax codes. City officials argue it comes down to state law and city charter.
“We are hopeful that city council will have a thoughtful conversation and ask city staff to explain the contradictions, miscalculations and misleading language found in both ordinances and in the staff memo,” park board Chairman Marty Fluke said Wednesday.
The park board wants the city to be transparent about whether and how it intends to spend hotel occupancy tax, Fluke said. The hotel tax is 15 percent assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston.
How cities spend the tax revenue meant to promote island tourism — which is on track to reach a record $30 million this year — is tightly restricted by the state.
The city council also should resist micromanaging the park board and instead work with tourism leaders, Fluke said.
“City council appointed the trustees to the park board for a reason; it’s time we work together,” Fluke said.
The fight over hotel occupancy taxes has festered for weeks, resurrecting questions about the park board's role and authority.
The Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston is a governmental entity whose creation was enabled by a special act of the Texas Legislature in 1962. The park board’s purpose is to oversee all tourism efforts for Galveston, a city that today is visited by about 7 million people a year. Although legislation enabled the park board’s creation, it was island voters in 1963 who approved its formation.
The park board is funded through a portion of the island’s hotel occupancy tax revenues, as well as beach parking fees and grants. The organization doesn’t receive local property or sales tax revenues. With the rise of short-term rentals and ever more tourists, park board trustees in September unanimously approved a $47.5 million budget.
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one objected until early October, when District 3 Councilman David Collins said the city and the park board for years had inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Collins also said the city should, by law, have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts. No one has been able to say how that happened without a clear, public vote of the city council.
City council members have had weeks to deliberate on the matter.
On Oct. 25, the city council voted 5-2 to defer until today action on the ordinances requiring the park board to transfer tax revenue into city accounts to comply with the charter and state law.
Mayor Craig Brown, District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski and District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb voted to defer.
District 2 Councilman William Schuster and District 3 Councilman David Collins voted against deferring.
Bouvier on Wednesday declined to comment on how he would vote at today’s meeting and Lewis couldn't be reached for comment.
Listowski said he still was considering all the issues.
“My vote will depend on the discussion we have at city council’s workshop tomorrow,” Listowski said.
Robb said she would vote for the ordinances.
“I plan on voting for the funds to be deposited into the city’s account,” Robb said. “I will be following the law.”
Councilmembers voting for the deferral said they wanted to wait until after a joint meeting Nov. 17 between the city council and park board trustees.
It was the first time since October 2019 the two key governing bodies had met and some insiders had hoped some face time might smooth out their differences.
Park board leaders went to the meeting to pitch an amended interlocal agreement, rather than the city’s proposed ordinances, to solve the problem.
But that long-awaited meeting didn't resolve differences, descended into acrimony and ended in uncertainty.
