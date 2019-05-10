GALVESTON
The Galveston College regents on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $3.97 million on several campus construction projects.
Foremost was approval of a $3.2 million contract with Sullivan Brothers Builders of Galveston for a student housing project. Costs for that project include about $2.6 million for building construction, $75,000 for land development and a fee of about $655,000, 25 percent of actual construction costs, to be paid to the builder.
College President Myles Shelton narrated a slide show of the proposed project that showed seven individual row houses, each of which will house 10 students, and garage apartments behind each unit that will house additional students. The student housing at 39th Street and Avenue Q will house 119 students at capacity, Shelton said.
“The project will be completed 300 days from the start date,” Shelton said. “We expect it will be ready for students next summer, then for students in the fall of 2020.”
A groundbreaking and dedication ceremony date is being chosen now, Shelton said. The building will be dedicated to the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation, a major benefactor of the college.
The board also approved a contract with TUCON Unbehagen Construction, the low bidder in a request for proposals to renovate the Moody Hall student services area. TUCON’s proposal was for $571,900 and will be paid for with a Title V grant, federal funds for a designated project aimed, in this case, at improving student access. Board member Rebecca Unbehagen declared a conflict of interest and did not participate in discussion or the vote of the facilities committee before the board meeting or the vote at the board meeting.
The renovation would take 90 days and the south and north entrances to Moody Hall would be closed during construction, Shelton said.
Students can use either the east or west entrances to the building and administrative services in the student services area, such as financial aid, will be temporarily moved to the student center, officials said.
The renovation will update the 1970s look of the building’s interior and will enable better flow for student services, Shelton said.
The board approved a contract of $92,269 with Crescent Electric to upgrade the electrical system in the library and two classrooms, to be paid with Title V grant funds.
Whitecaps Apartments 6 and 7, damaged during Hurricane Harvey, will be repaired through contracts approved by the board with Vaughn Construction to remove and replace water-damaged drywall, cabinets and insulation, and with Texas Flooring to remove carpet and replace it with vinyl flooring. The total cost, including labor and materials is $33,250, to be paid with FEMA funds.
“We do all of this so we have the right environment to support you,” Shelton said to students, faculty and staff attending the meeting. “Good and up-to-date facilities support faculty, staff and students.”
A financial report indicated that with 67 percent of the school year completed, the college has generated almost $20 million in revenue, about 88 percent of the annual proposed budget, and had expenditures of about $14 million, 60 percent of the proposed budget. Those numbers are 1 percent to 2 percent higher than last year’s and are in line with previous years, said Jeff Engbrock, the college’s director of business services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.