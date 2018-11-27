The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office 20th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center at 600 59th St. in Galveston.
The ceremony, which provides a meaningful way to memorialize and honor loved ones who have been lost to violent crime, is open to victims of violent crime and their families.
Also during the ceremony, each crime victim's name will be read aloud, and friends and family members will be able to place an ornament on one of the four trees in the Jury Assembly Room in memory of their deceased loved one. Pastor Aaron Sanders, of Coastal Community Church in Galveston, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, call Christina Garza at 409-770-5460.
— Angela Wilson
