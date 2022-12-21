Fourth Cruise Terminal

The Port of Galveston, already the fourth most popular U.S. cruise homeport, is negotiating for a fourth terminal in a partnership with MSC Cruises headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The proposed terminal would be at piers 16-18. The 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses, officials said.

GALVESTON

Just a little more than a month after the Port of Galveston celebrated the opening of its third cruise terminal, a $125 million facility near Pier 10, it’s negotiating for a fourth to accommodate the fast-growing fleet of passenger liners seeking to sail from the island.

