A small group gathered Thursday evening on the seawall in Galveston to show their support for the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde.
On Friday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council No. 151 is holding a community prayer circle for the victims of the Uvalde shooting at 7 p.m. on the seawall at 47th Street in Galveston.
