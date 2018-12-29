GALVESTON
Voters could see a ballot proposal in 2019 that would raise the threshold at which the city manager must seek expenditure approval from the Galveston City Council, officials said.
The city council might propose a slew of changes next year meant to update the charter, and raising the city manager’s purchasing limit above the current $15,000 would update the document, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Back when that handcuff was placed on, $15,000 would buy you a new car and a lot of other things,” Yarbrough said. “It hasn’t changed in 40 years. Now $15,000 won’t even get your car repaired, much less buy you a new one if you get into a wreck.”
In 2016, voters narrowly shot down a similar measure which would have allowed City Manager Brian Maxwell to purchase items that cost less than $50,000. It was defeated by 45 votes.
According to state law, a city can update its charter once every two years. Amendments to a city charter are fairly common, Maxwell said.
But the existing thresholds are outdated, Maxwell said.
“What was a lot of money 20 years ago is not a lot of money today,” Maxwell said. “It just slows the wheels of our movement down quite a bit.”
The limit affects the city’s abilities to purchase replacement equipment and to make change orders on public works jobs, Maxwell said.
“A $15,000 change order on a public works job is not uncommon,” Maxwell said.
Waiting as long as 30 days for the next city council meeting, when those expenditures must be approved, can cause challenges to work done with contractors, Maxwell said.
The city charter should be an evolving document, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
Hardcastle hasn’t had a chance to study any particular section of the city charter specifically yet but realizes the city manager’s spending limit could be problematic, he said.
“I know that that is certainly restrictive based on when that limit and cap was put in there and based on standard inflation rates,” Hardcastle said.
The city council might look at addressing fewer charter amendments this year than in years past, Hardcastle said.
The 2016 election proposed 20 charter changes.
“I know that there has been some regrets expressed in the past to have a large number of amendments appear on the ballot at once,” Hardcastle said. “I know that there’s some resistance to massive change at once.”
That’s why Yarbrough would also like to look at addressing fewer charter amendments this year, he said.
“If people are confused, they will vote no,” Yarbrough said.
There are no definite plans for a vote on amending the charter, but the city council will be reviewing the document in 2019, Yarbrough said.
Other proposals could include staggering or lengthening city council members’ terms, Yarbrough said.
