When Moody Early Childhood Center first opened in late August 2016, there was little precedent for such programs in Texas, school leader Karin Miller said.
Now, in the center’s third school year of existence, other districts around the state might be looking to the island for guidance when it comes to early childhood education, Kelli Moulton, superintendent of Galveston public schools, said.
“The Texas Education Agency is looking for other ways to show they are serving students in need,” Moulton said. “Both state and federal officials have been at the campus.”
State officials in July approved the center’s request to become an in-district charter school under Senate Bill 1882 and, since then, the accolades have kept coming, officials said.
The bill, which the Texas legislators passed in 2017, allows campuses to apply to be in-district charter schools in which a partner entity — in this case the Moody Foundation — operates the campus.
“Similar possibilities existed before the bill, but 1882 gave some extra incentives,” Moulton said. “That includes extra reimbursement from the state and gives us access to different support programs.”
Since becoming an in-district charter school, the Texas Education Agency awarded the center about $1.3 million in additional grants for supplies, training and other needs, Miller said.
The designation gives center employees the ability to participate in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, which is a very good pension plan, Miller said. Membership in the plan helps with recruiting and maintaining faculty and staff, center officials said.
Several state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have spoken about the importance of early childhood education, but lawmakers in 2017 didn’t fund a prekindergarten program created in 2015.
But the governor’s initiative is separate from the Texas Education Agency grants, Moulton said.
Only campuses that are growing quickly are eligible for the money, said Betty Massey, board president of the Moody Early Childhood Center.
The center opened in 2016 with about 50 infants and toddlers and has since grown to about 120 infants and toddlers and about 140 students in the pre-K3 program, Massey said.
The center opened with the intention of providing early education to Galveston children, especially those from economically disadvantaged families.
“The important thing is that even before the Moody Early Childhood Center and 1882, GISD understood how important it is to invest in the youngest learners,” Massey said. “The state funds prekindergarten for half a day, and the district uses local tax dollars to fund the other half. That really helped get the center off the ground.”
Data shows that high-quality preschool programs give benefits to the disadvantaged students, according to a study in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology.
Center staff works to prepare students for later education by teaching families how to read to the children and engaging the entire family in the learning process, Massey said.
Officials chose some of the center’s programming because it syncs up with what the district teaches in later grades, officials said.
“What you find is that even before this, a lot of communities already had programs with local groups like this,” Moulton said. “They already knew what the needs were. Now they’re asking us how to build those programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.