TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Medical Examiner’s Office Monday released the names of two people who died on Sunday in a major accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Mall of the Mainland.
Roland Deveau, 62, of San Leon, and Elda Burroughs, 55, of Roman Forest, Texas, died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Sunday afternoon, according to the examiner’s office.
Air ambulances flew Deveau, who was driving the motorcycle, and Burroughs to the hospital after the Harley-Davidson collided with a black Nissan Rogue in the 2800 block of FM 2004, Texas City Police Department spokesman Allen Bjerke said.
The collision occurred Sunday afternoon as the Nissan attempted to turn into the mall parking lot, he said.
The investigation into the crash is pending and no charges have been filed, Bjerke said.
The 53-year-old driver and two passengers of the Nissan, aged 58 and 76, sustained only minor injuries, Bjerke said.
