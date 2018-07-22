DICKINSON
The family of a Dickinson woman who disappeared about two months ago still is searching for any clue about where she might be.
Police in early June issued a missing person alert for Arionna Parham, 18. Her family has been looking for her since May 23, officials said.
“I don’t have any updates,” Dee Frenchwood, Parham’s sister, said. “She’s still missing.”
Parham is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, her relatives told police. She left home May 23, and her family hasn’t been able to contact her since, police said.
Her relatives previously told The Daily News they’re extremely worried about her because she has asthma and left home without her inhaler.
The only lead relatives have is a man named Nicco, who reportedly was seen picking up Parham in a black Nissan Altima.
But the trail has gone cold right now, Frenchwood said.
“Her friends told us everything they knew,” she said.
The family is checking for updates and any new leads, Frenchwood said.
The Dickinson Police Department is doing the best it can, Parham’s aunt, Sharonda Dennis, said.
“Considering her age, we are all aware that the situation is a bit tricky,” she said.
Parham had run off before but never for so long, and she always took her medication with her, family members told The Daily News.
The fact that Parham is an adult and free to come and go as she pleases made determining whether Parham is in trouble or left home willingly more complicated, but the investigation is still active, Sgt. Tim Cromie said.
“We are absolutely still investigating and following up on any leads regardless of her age,” he said. “It’s still a missing person case.”
If anyone has information on Parham’s location, they should contact the Dickinson Police Department or Galveston County Crime stoppers, Cromie said.
“All I can say is we are following up on any leads that we can get,” he said. “We are monitoring all social media.”
Texas Equusearch continues it effort to find Parham, Tim Miller said.
“Our big concern is she’s been missing this long and nobody has heard from her at all,” he said.
