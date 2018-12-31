Hitchcock officials are preparing to move forward with their search for a new police chief and city administrator now that the hiring committee formed during the summer has narrowed the search to a few finalists for each position.
The hiring committee, which was made up of six community leaders and officials, went through more than 50 applications that came in from all across the country, Sam Collins, who was on the committee, said. After a series of face-to-face interviews for both positions, committee members are ready to send their finalist selections on to city commissioners, he said.
“We had a set of excellent candidates and excellent finalists,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the commissioners completing the process.
Committee members and Hitchcock Mayor Dorothy Childress declined to release the names of the finalists.
Now that the finalists — three for police chief and four for city administrator — will be handed off to city commissioners, it’s up to them to decide what happens next, Collins said. The process most likely will involve several meetings and will certainly see at least some of the candidates traveling to Hitchcock for a second face-to-face interview, Childress said.
“We even had one suggestion that we would visit the towns the finalists live in,” Childress said. “We’ll let the holidays get behind us and then we can move forward on it.”
The city lost its former police chief in July after Childress fired Chief John Hamm for reasons that are still unclear. The firing, which some officials speculated was because the two didn’t get along, was considered a controversial move by the mayor and sparked a recall campaign against her in August.
As for the city administrator position, Hitchcock commissioners eliminated that position in the early 90s, Childress said. Now the city is seeking to recreate it to assist with its finances, which have seen cuts over the last year. Commissioners budgeted $50,000 to pay for the city administrator search in May.
