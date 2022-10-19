TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland will officially debut its $42 million Industrial Careers Building at 2 p.m. Friday during a special ribbon cutting and open house.
The 90,000-square-foot building is built to accommodate Collegiate High School students, study and learning spaces and upgraded technology facilities for technical students.
The Industrial Careers Building contains three stories decked out with new facilities, administrational offices and never before used equipment, officials said.
Crews will demolish the Technical Vocational building, which was the site of many degree programs now in the new Industrial Careers Building. The demolished technical building will be replaced with a new building in the future, but its use hasn't been determined, College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols said. Demolition will begin in April next year.
The Industrial Careers building was funded with a general obligation bond of $162.5 million. General obligation bonds are voter-approved.
The bond covered the entire cost of the new building, as well as a brand new campus police department building, which was formerly in the same site as the new Industrial Careers Building, Nichols said.
The bond also paid for the recently renovated STEAM building west of the new Industrial Careers Building.
The first floor of the Industrial Careers Building mostly is lined with classrooms. The building's lobby features high ceilings, elevators, tables and study chairs. Some of those amenities include sound-reducing walls and windows.
The college’s new tutoring center is on the first floor of the building and provides much needed space and better amenities for students to have a quiet place to study, Nichols said. The old tutoring center was crammed into the technical vocational building, Nichols said.
“The new tutoring center is much more beneficial than the old tutoring center,” Nichols said.
Another feature of the first floor is the new process technology center.
Process technology, also known as PTech, focuses on petrochemical plant operations. The PTech program at the college gives students hands-on experience with the same technology used in surrounding plants.
Many students in the PTech program quickly move on to work in power plants with a starting salary of $70,000 to $80,000 a year, Nichols said.
“The program is beneficial for not only students, but professors of the college as well,” Nichols said. “There are few colleges in the state that actually offer hands-on PTech technology.”
The second floor of the Industrial Careers Building features mostly faculty and staff offices, as well as more classrooms and study areas.
The third floor of the building is dedicated to classrooms for the Collegiate High School.
Collegiate High School is available to Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Odyssey Academy, Santa Fe students, as well as home-schooled and private school students.
Collegiate High School students have the option to graduate from high school having already achieved an associates degree from College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road.
The grand opening Friday will offer free program and facility tours, refreshments and entertainment. The event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.