LEAGUE CITY
A proposed FM 518 trail that has been controversial among Fairway Pointe residents will go before the city Parks Board on Thursday.
The trail’s fate was scheduled for the June meeting, but the meeting was canceled because there was no quorum, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
The board Thursday is scheduled to take action on a resolution to move forward with the Fairway Pointe section of the trail.
The plan to build the trail near the South Shore Harbour Country Club has drawn objection from nearby residents in the past.
Homeowners from the Fairway Pointe subdivision at several public meetings in July 2017 argued the new trail would bring crime into their neighborhood and that hikers and bikers might get hit by errant golf balls.
The Fairway Pointe Homeowners Association conducted a survey about the trail and concluded most residents opposed it.
Out of 43 responses, 36 residents were against the trail and 36 also thought the trail would undermine security in the subdivision, according to the survey.
“This path would open up our subdivision to burglaries and home invasions,” one anonymous comment argued. “The homes that this path comes closest to would be extremely vulnerable since they have only a low wrought-iron fence. We moved into this gated community to feel secure and this path would rob us of that security by acting as a gateway for a most undesirable element.”
Homeowners association officers didn’t respond to requests for comment about issues with the trail and the parks board.
Fairway Pointe resident Bill Morris, however, said concerns about safety persisted.
“Not only does it undermine the security of Fairway Pointe subdivision, it opens up the South Shore subdivision as well,” he said.
Residents should not fear new trail systems, however, Parks Board President Vaness Hamilton said.
“Neighbors fear a trail will make their properties vulnerable to vandalism or theft,” she said. “But there is usually less crime near walking or hiking trails. Most trail users are focused on nature, wildlife, children in their care, or merely exercising. It is actually a way for neighbors to look out for neighbors.”
The Parks Board will meet 10 a.m Thursday at the League City Civic Center, 400 West Walker St.
