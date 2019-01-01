LEAGUE CITY
Crews this month will begin work on a controversial $4.3 million animal shelter, despite the objection of one city council member who said he regrets the project wasn’t included in a proposed bond referendum.
The city council in December approved a contract with Pearland-based Triad Retail Construction to build a 13,000-square-foot facility to house an animal shelter and adoption center, replacing the one at 821 N. Kansas Ave. The new facility will be west of the police department headquarters on West Walker Street.
The long-planned project has been the source of controversy in the past as residents have questioned rising costs and the decision to build a facility instead of spending the funds on flood control, particularly after thousands of League City homes were flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
The council in August signed off on funding for the new animal shelter by issuing $11.02 million in certificates of obligation to fund capital improvement projects, including the shelter, a new fire station and the Ervin Connector road improvements, city staff said.
Staff members at the time estimated the new shelter would cost about $7.5 million, but the approved contract is less than that.
“Staff anticipate the total cost, including construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment and architectural services, to be considerably less than the $7.5 million approved project amount,” officials said.
In addition to the $4.3 million construction contract, the council also designed an additional $430,000 for potential construction change orders, records show.
Councilman Nick Long in December said the new animal shelter was necessary, but objected to how it was funded, as the one dissenting vote approving the contract.
The project comes as the council is weighing whether to call for the city’s first bond referendum in 27 years to address drainage and flooding issues in the city.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
Despite some opposition, shelter officials argue the larger shelter is needed to provide better space to speed up animal adoptions.
Architects had estimated in 2016 the cost of a 19,000-square-foot facility would be $7.5 million. Construction on the new animal shelter was supposed to start in July, but when more detailed plans called for a $10.3 million facility, the city took a step back and considered a scaled-down version of the new shelter.
The higher price tag had many causes, city staff said. For one, the plans were for a 20,225-square-foot facility. Also, prices had risen in the two years since the initial estimate. To meet a greater demand after Harvey, construction costs in the greater Houston area had gone up by as much as 10 percent, staff members said.
