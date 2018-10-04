Calls to crisis centers around the country have spiked dramatically over the past months and weeks, including at the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County on the island.
Dramatic testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27 from Christine Blasey Ford alleging a sexual assault more than 30 years ago at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who strongly disputed the accusations, sent many survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence into a tailspin of recovered memory and post-traumatic response, according to news reports around the nation.
Many who had never spoken about a past sexual assault came forward, spurred by an unprecedented national conversation about the lasting effect of these events.
For some, that meant turning to a friend or a family member to tell their stories. For others, it meant calling a crisis hotline.
The National Sexual Abuse Hotline reported calls 147 percent higher than usual during the hearings, increasing to 338 percent above normal in the ensuing days. Sept. 28 was the busiest day in the history of the 24-hour national hotline.
In Galveston, crisis center Executive Director Selah Tacconi and Director of Therapeutic Services Taylor Adams said that although they haven’t kept numbers, they’ve experienced an uptick in calls, as well.
“We’ve definitely noticed an increase in calls over the last several weeks, and particularly over the last six months,” Tacconi said.
Before Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh came the sentencing of actor Bill Cosby for sexual assault, and before that, the explosion of the #MeToo movement in response to public charges aimed at film producer Harvey Weinstein and others in positions of power in Hollywood and across the public sphere.
The result has been an upsurge in the number of women coming forward to seek help in the aftermath of sexual assault, some of it at the hands of strangers, the majority of it falling into the category of domestic violence within an intimate relationship, Tacconi and Adams said.
At Stewart Beach on Thursday night, Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off with the ninth annual Yoga on the Beach event, organized by The Yoga Haven and the crisis center, to bring attention to the center’s work and to raise awareness of sexual assault, abuse and domestic violence in Galveston County.
“I experienced domestic violence growing up and I know it’s a problem for so many people,” said Kathleen DiNatale, owner of The Yoga Haven who led the beach yoga event. “I feel the work the crisis center does in the community is so vital, and I believe that yoga helps us find that internal mechanism to be able to take a stand for ourselves, to stand up for our own truths.”
Tacconi said the event demonstrated the community’s solidarity and support for anyone who needs the crisis center’s services.
Solidarity in the community might salve some longstanding wounds for survivors. Between what happened in last week’s televised hearing and #MeToo, the experience for survivors of sexual assault has been both empowering and scary, Adams said.
“For some, it’s allowing them to seek out therapy, to ask ‘Where do I go to get help for this?’” she said.
For others, the public events have resurrected painful memories of violent events that have been kept secret for many years or have reactivated post-traumatic stress.
Symptoms of trauma might emerge such as panic attacks, rapid heartbeat, sweating palms or even disassociation, a symptom often confused with mental illness, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network website.
Reaching out, whether to the crisis center, to a church group, to a professional, a friend or a family member, is key to survivors not feeling that they’re alone, Tacconi and Adams said.
“Each intervention at the center is treated on a case-by-case basis, and people are ready at different times in their lives to address these issues,” Tacconi said.
The prevailing national discussion, meanwhile, can be both constructive and potentially hazardous.
Discussions about why sexual assault most often goes unreported, for example, might either criticize the victim for not speaking up or lead to a more informed view of why survivors avoid taking that step.
More than 6 million Texans have experienced sexual assault at some point in their lives, according to the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Social Work. Only 9.2 percent of those assaults are reported.
“There are multiple reasons people don’t report,” Tacconi said. “There’s a fear of not being believed. There’s fear of repercussions — that’s one of the main ways to keep a child quiet, convincing them something bad might happen to their family if they say anything. There’s the question of what will people think of me, how will I be perceived if I admit this to others.”
Another reason people don’t come forward is fear of going to the police, the hospital and the courts — three places that “in a lot of people’s minds are worse than the dentist,” Tacconi said.
That’s something the crisis center, in partnership with local law enforcement and medical professionals, is trying to change.
“We’ve recently signed a memorandum of understanding among hospitals, the police, the District Attorney’s office and victims’ services in Galveston County to better serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking,” Tacconi said.
That effort will include coordination of services, including 24-hour medical accompaniment for victims by personnel of the center and cooperative arrangements with social workers at the University of Texas Medical Branch and sexual assault examiners.
Through better services and more public understanding, it’s possible some of the silence and stigma surrounding sexual assault will be broken, Tacconi and Adams said.
“Basically, all of this really highlights the reality that sexual assault is a big issue in our cities, our state and our country,” Tacconi said.
“Whatever happens, there will continue to be a strong response from victims and survivors, from people who’ve never told their story and people who have told their stories. The door has been opened and I don’t think it will close.”
