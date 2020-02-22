Beginning March 8, entries will be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to the 18th anniversary of Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival set for April 16 to 19.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds — not captive — taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson or Chambers counties. The photos must be taken within the two years before March 8. Any photo submitted must have been taken on or after March 8, 2018, and before March 8, 2020.
