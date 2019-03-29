Mike Matranga’s latest tactic to make the Texas City Independent School District less vulnerable to a school shooter looked like a stakeout. And it was.
Here’s how Matranga, executive director of security and safety at the district, described the mission on his Facebook page, in a public service announcement posted on March 26, addressed to residents of Texas City and La Marque.
“For four days now I have been in my Jeep with an unknown to anyone male conducting Vulnerability Assessments at every school.
“We have been driving through school and public property, walking on sidewalks, through private businesses, neighborhoods, standing on rooftops and overhead walkways shooting distances with range finders, using binoculars and taking notes.”
A range finder is a handheld device that shoots out lasers to measure long distances between a shooter and a target, often used by hunters and even golfers wanting to know how hard they need to hit the ball. Range finders are also used by military snipers, and snipers of other stripes, to help them set up a perfect shot.
Only one person thought he and his unknown partner looked out of the ordinary, Matranga said in his post. A neighbor at Kohfeldt Elementary, who saw Matranga and his partner aiming the range finder at the school’s front door from down the sidewalk, alerted police to what he saw.
Matranga congratulated that person online for doing the right thing.
Later he said another couple came out of their house and confronted the two men who’d parked a Jeep in their driveway, asking them what they were doing.
“I’m not saying people should confront a potential shooter, but call authorities,” he said. Concerned residents should call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas City Police Department, any of the school’s liaison officers or Metranga himself, he said.
“We were literally driving through town with binoculars and a range finder and no one felt the need to call the police,” Matranga said. “It had to look suspicious, but why has our society gotten to a point where they won’t call the police?”
The purpose of the drill was twofold, Matranga said. One goal is to create a vulnerability assessment that will feed into an overall plan for every school in the district, if there were ever be an active shooter on campus. The other was to raise awareness among the community to keep their guard up and prevent becoming soft targets.
“If any of you wanna know why places of worship and schools are soft targets it’s because the majority of people’s situational awareness is at an all-time low,” Matranga said on Facebook. “People don’t want to get involved or they just don’t care until staff, students or worshippers are dead.”
Matranga went on to urge Texas City and La Marque residents to keep their heads up and “on a swivel,” to do their part.
“It’s part of my plan. I have to have that level of vigilance to make this work,” he said.
Making this work means that, in the future, no would-be shooter succeeds at shooting up a Texas City school as a shooter did in Santa Fe last year, killing 10 people.
Matranga, a former Secret Service agent, was hired by the district last summer, following the mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 14 injured at Santa Fe High School.
Matranga has used a $6.5 million security budget to hire sheriff’s deputies as school liaison officers, purchase facial recognition cameras for the district’s schools, arm security guards with AR-15s, add radio frequency equipped ID cards to track students and staff and develop individual security plans for each campus in the district.
For his vulnerability assessment, Matranga said he used his own personal range finder. The unnamed man he was with was not someone employed by the district but someone whose identity could not be disclosed because “they’re currently still working for the federal government.”
The assessment had been planned for months, he said.
“That’s what separates us from other school districts,” he said. “We’re trying to identify vulnerabilities that we could potentially have in the face of an attack.”
Ultimately, the data he collected this week — distances from spots where snipers could theoretically hide out and target school entrances and exits, or from where officers could stake out a shooter trying to escape a building through any of its doors — will be used to create a master plan for each school campus, based on its unique terrain and infrastructure, he said.
If there is an incident at La Marque High School, Matranga and his team will start from an outside perimeter, then move to a middle perimeter, then an internal perimeter, setting up checkpoints to control, he said.
“We’ll establish a media area,” he said. “There will be a staging area and rally points for responding officers and paramedics. There will be an emergency landing zone designation and a triage destination.”
All of these will be mapped out, based on the measurements of perimeters identified during the vulnerability assessment, he said.
It’s all part of a plan, Matranga said. What surprised him, however, was the lack of situational awareness among passersby in Texas City, he said.
“We saw parent after parent driving by us. and no one said a word,” he said. “It was very obvious we were doing something unusual.
“Wouldn’t you think somebody should have said, ‘Hey, there are two guys in a Jeep looking into the school with binoculars?’ ”
