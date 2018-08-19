GALVESTON
Drivers in Galveston may soon have to make more space for bicycles on the road.
A Galveston city councilman last week said he wants the council to take up a rule that would require drivers to give bicyclists a wider berth on city roadways when passing.
The ordinance could be taken up in a council workshop session Thursday, said District 3 Councilman David Collins. Collins is sponsoring the measure, and was working with other council members and city staff to draft language for the rule, he said.
The idea is to make a rule that encourages drivers to take more care while sharing the road with bicyclists, Collins said.
“We think with enough community support, we can make it more clear to motorists that we have an increasing number of bicyclists,” Collins said. “By making it a higher profile issue, we can potentially increase bicycle safety altogether.”
The proposal is inspired, partly, by a video shot on the island earlier this summer, Collins said. The video was taken by a bicyclist riding on FM 3005 on Galveston’s West End and is shown from her perspective.
The video shows the rider nearly being hit by a truck that passed her as she rode on the shoulder of the farm road. In an interview with The Daily News, the rider said she could feel the truck’s rear-view mirror pass by her head.
The rider was unhurt, but shaken by the experience. She contacted the Galveston Police Department about the close call, but officials there told her there was no clear violation of city rules and they couldn’t investigate the incident.
A new ordinance might change police response to such incidents, Collins said.
Enforcement of such a rule isn’t an easy task, however.
Other cities have instituted safe-passing ordinances with the goal of better protecting bike riders. Houston in 2013 instituted a rule that requires drivers to give bicyclists 3 feet of space when passing on a roadway. After the new rule was in place, bike-riding police officers in that city began using a radar-like device to measure how close passing cars are to bicycles.
Despite the rule and the technology, there hasn’t been a drastic surge of people being ticketed in Houston for violating the law, according to reports. Between 2013 and 2018, the city of Houston had issued just 53 citations for violations of its safe-passing ordinance and 33 more warnings, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Collins didn’t know how strictly a new rule could be enforced on the island, but thought an ordinance could at least bring attention and discussion to bike safety issues, he said.
The city should consider how it would promote and advertise bike safety in conjunction with a safe-passing rule, and get input from the city’s police department about how the rule could be enforced, said Charlie Thomas, an attorney with Bike Law Texas, a bicycling advocacy group that has been part of the call to pass such laws in Galveston and other cities.
“The law isn’t going to do anybody any good if everybody uses their brainpower to craft it and then the police aren’t able to work with it,” Thomas it.
About 25 other cities in Texas have passed safe-passing laws in recent years, Thomas said.
“I don’t think you have to do a ton of work here to reinvent the wheel,” Thomas said.
Most safe-passing laws have similar language, Thomas said. They include a definition of what a safe distance to pass is, as well as language banning harassment of bicyclists and “vulnerable road user” component that heightens penalties against drivers who injure bicyclists or pedestrians.
Two bicyclists have died this summer after being hit by cars in Galveston.
While neither death has been blamed solely on drivers’ failure to pass bike riders safely, the deaths did spur a small bicycle safety movement in the city.
Businesses and apartment buildings have passed out helmets and headlights to employees and tenants that frequently use bicycles, and Galveston Police Department officers have been directed to stop and warn bicyclists for potential safety violations — like riding against the flow of traffic on a city street.
Galveston doesn’t have a safe-passing rule.
Drivers are required to follow the state’s safe-driving rules, which apply to all vehicles. Current Texas law states that drivers may only pass a slower-moving vehicle if there’s room to do so safely. It doesn’t define what a safe distance is, however.
The Texas Legislature in 2009 voted to make the 3-foot safe-passing law a statewide requirement. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry vetoed the bill to the frustration of bike safety advocates.
The city council is scheduled to meet on Thursday. A safe-passing ordinance wasn’t on the draft agenda for the council’s workshop session posted by the city on Friday. Language for the ordinance is underway, Collins said. He expected it to be on the council’s agenda in the near future.
