TEXAS CITY
After more than six years without a permanent headquarters, The Salvation Army of Galveston County has a new facility to call home.
The nonprofit, which was forced to use trailers for office and meeting space when two fires destroyed its old buildings in 2012, celebrated on Thursday its new home, courtesy of the Mainland Church of Christ in Texas City. The church will sell its 18,000-square-foot building to The Salvation Army, said Chris Doyle, chairman of The Salvation Army Advisory Board.
“The new building gives us the opportunity to enter into the project completely free of debt,” he said. “It gives us the ability to offer some great stuff that we didn’t have before, too.”
Before the church announced its intent to sell its buildings, The Salvation Army had been planning to build a new 16,000-square-foot facility on 5 acres of property it had purchased next door to the church. With the new deal, the nonprofit can use the church’s two-building campus for programs and office space and the land next door can be used for sports fields and youth activities.
“We feel this is a much better opportunity,” Doyle said, adding that the nonprofit aims to serve the financial, spiritual and physical needs of anyone who asks and that the new facility, with its classrooms and extra space, will allow the organization to add after-school programs for children to its list of services.
The Salvation Army’s move into the new building is still probably more than a year away because of the improvements and renovations the nonprofit has planned, Doyle said.
“We’re going to have to go through the architectural design phase that we already had done for the new building we were going to build, and, even though a lot will be the same, we’re going to have to start over with the design of the improvements,” he said. “We won’t change the footprint of the building; it’s the guts of the building we’re looking at.”
Besides the extra space and features, the new building is estimated to save the nonprofit more than $3 million.
“There will be some significant savings,” Doyle said. “The cost of construction of a new building kept growing as the years went on.”
