City officials have approved opening three bank accounts in anticipation of receiving grant money and donations to pay for a counseling center offering emotional and psychological support to residents after a May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Two of the three accounts would hold money from two grants the city is seeking from state and federal sources. The city has applied for a Victims of Crime Act grant from Texas Governor’s Office and victim support services grant through the federal Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program, officials said.
The third bank account will be used for any donations the public gives to the center.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, operates in partnership with the city, Santa Fe Independent School District and Gulf Coast Center, a nonprofit providing mental health and recovery services in Galveston County.
The center, funded by the Gulf Coast Center with the city providing some office supplies, offers case management, counseling and referrals to resources that can help people recover from the tragedy, officials said.
Creating these bank accounts are necessary to keep the center’s finances in order, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
“For tracking purposes, when we are audited, they need to know what money was spent where and we have to track that,” he said. “To add an account, we need council authorization.”
Officials don’t know how much grant money the center will get in the coming months, Dickson said.
Officials still are determining who will be the permanent director of the center, Mayor pro tem Corey Jannett said.
“The field has been narrowed down to four finalists,” he said. “We hope that we will have a director selected and presented to city council for approval in another week or two.”
The council is happy with how things are progressing with the center, Jannett said.
“Our ultimate goal is to have the center up and running at full capacity and staff before the start of the 2018-2019 school year,” he said.
Santa Fe residents suffered trauma and tragedy May 18 when a gunman opened fire in an art classroom at Santa Fe High School, killing eight students and two teachers and wounding 13 others.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
