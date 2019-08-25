GALVESTON
There’s a lot of work ahead for Galveston to bring its beach access and protection standards up to speed, a city committee tasked with analyzing the topic has determined.
A massive report released this month calls on the city to create more access for residents and visitors and to create new standards for dune protection, changes several committee members argue are essential to the protection and use of Galveston beaches.
The report from the beach access and dune protection committee is intended to establish standards for bringing Galveston’s beaches back into compliance with the city’s own access plan and to protect beaches from erosion or other damage.
The city-council-appointed committee presented its recommendations Thursday, after about a year of work that involved visiting each beach access point.
“I think the beaches are our greatest asset for Galveston,” said Chula Ross-Sanchez, the committee’s vice chair.
Effectively managing the beaches is essential not only for the health of the coast but also for bringing the 7.2 million visitors annually, Ross-Sanchez said.
Among the report’s main recommendations is restoring access to 10 noncompliant access points, restoring the dune line and providing more parking and signage.
“There’s some areas on the West End that are not really compliant and it’s not their fault,” Jerry Mohn, committee chairman, said. “The last beach access plan was in 2012, but there was nothing really done with it.”
Now that the committee has completed the assessment, city staff will use the recommendations to present a list of possible actions for the council, city Coastal Resource Manager Dustin Henry said.
“A short-term goal is to fix nonconforming issues and then, if there are areas that we need to contemplate changes, those will be pursued by a possible plan amendment,” Henry said.
The Texas General Land Office requires a public beach access point every half-mile to preserve the public’s right to use the beaches.
One of the most pressing issues is developing new beach maintenance standards so the city can use those new standards to renew permits that expire this year, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said
Cole represents the West End, where many of the committee’s recommendations apply.
The city will need to get into compliance with the current plan first, which could involve providing more signage and adequate paths to the beach, she said.
“We’re going to need to solve our compliance issues now,” Cole said.
After that, the city can look at the possibility and cost for new projects, she said.
Galveston beaches are far more publicly accessible than many others around the country, said Jeff Seinsheimer, chairman of the Surfrider Foundation’s Galveston chapter.
The nonprofit works on protecting oceans and beaches.
“We still have better beach access than at least the majority of beaches around the country,” Seinsheimer said. “We just need to get those 10 spots corrected.”
He agreed the committee’s recommendations match the on-the-ground conditions, he said.
As the city makes changes to how people access the beach, the residents need to be kept in the loop, Cole said.
“We have to balance the need of the visitors who come here with all the residents,” Cole said.
