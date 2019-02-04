The Galveston County Health District has confirmed a single case of measles in Galveston County. The patient, an unnamed boy between the ages 12 months and 24 months, was tested on Jan. 28, health district officials said.
His case is part of a cluster in the region, according to the health district. Harris County reported three confirmed cases of measles this week and Montgomery County reported one case. Of the Harris county cases, two occurred in boys under 2 years of age and the third in a woman between 25 and 35 years old, all of whom live in the northwest part of Harris County but are unrelated. The Montgomery County case was a girl under 2 years of age.
The term cluster refers only to geographic areas and does not imply or assert any personal association or connection among the known cases unless proven otherwise, health district officials said.
In Galveston County, the last confirmed measles case was reported in 2007. In Texas, suspicion of measles and confirmed diagnoses of measles are required to be reported immediately to the local health department. The county health district was informed of this confirmed case by a physician who saw the infected child, said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the health district.
“We haven’t been able to determine yet how the child was exposed,” Tompkins said.
It also isn’t known at this point in the investigation whether the child attended a day care center, district officials said. The health district is required to report the presence of communicable diseases to schools and day care centers when they are aware of them.
Residents should be aware of the presence of the measles virus and know what symptoms to look for, local health authority Dr. Philip Keiser said in a news release.
Symptoms generally appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected and might include a fever as high as 104 degrees, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Small white spots inside the mouth might appear two to three days after symptoms begin.
Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash generally breaks out, usually first appearing as flat red spots on the face at the hairline, spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Small raised bumps might also appear on top of the flat red spots and fever might spike to more than 104 when the rash appears. The rash and fever will diminish after a few days, health officials say.
The disease is highly contagious and is generally spread through the infected person’s coughs or sneezes, health officials say.
“Immediately contact your doctor if you have been exposed to someone who has measles or if you think you may have measles,” Keiser said. “Let them know your symptoms and they can decide the best course of action.”
The health district advises that the best protection against measles is the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, commonly referred to as MMR. For children, a two-dose regimen is recommended with the first dose to be given at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years old. Anyone who is unvaccinated within the recommended age range or does not know whether they have been vaccinated can receive the vaccination at a health district clinic or from their private physician.
One dose is 93 percent effective at preventing measles in a person exposed to the virus while two doses are 97 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Measles was a common childhood viral illness as recently as the 1950s when as many as half a million children were infected per year and as many as 500 died from complications in the same year. Most Americans are now vaccinated at an early age against measles and measles elimination was declared in the United States in 2000, although importation of measles cases continues to occur and non-vaccinated children are at the highest risk of contracting the virus.
A recent outbreak in New York involved more than 200 cases reportedly linked to unvaccinated children’s travel to Israel, according to the New York Times.
Texas public schools require vaccination against measles but Texas law allows an exemption based on conscience or for religious reasons.
The number of children whose parents have opted out of the general requirement to vaccinate has risen in Galveston County from 2011-2012 when 0.69 percent of students weren’t vaccinated to 2017-2018, when that percentage rose to 1.26 percent, according to Texas Health and Human Services data. That puts the county in the top 50 counties in the state with the highest percentage of vaccine exemptions.
Many factors lead parents to opt out of vaccinating their children, including mistrust of government and science, self-treatment of disease and reasons of conscience or religion, as well as lack of public memory, health officials say.
A young parent in 2019 who has always lived in the United States is unlikely to have ever witnessed someone with measles or to know the potential seriousness of the viral illness that can lead to complications and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that hundreds died from measles each year before most everyone was vaccinated. Today, most doctors have never seen a case of measles, health officials say.
