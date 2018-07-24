GALVESTON
A $5 million plan to tear down Galveston’s obsolete city incinerator includes money to buy privately owned property along Lennox Avenue through eminent domain.
The buyouts, which the state said is necessary to protect people from contamination at the site, would affect 19 properties, including four that are occupied and a tract of land Mayor James Yarbrough owns.
It’s not yet clear how much the buyouts could net property owners. The project is funded with disaster recovery money awarded to the city after Hurricane Ike, and is being managed by the city with guidance from the Texas General Land Office.
While the demolition project has been contemplated since 2015, the city only recently announced property buyouts were part of the plan.
Yarbrough on Tuesday said he didn’t know he was among the buyout group until he received a letter about it.
“To my knowledge, buyouts have never been mentioned,” Yarbrough said. “I didn’t know there would be buyouts until I got a registered letter from the city.”
Yarbrough co-owns the property on Lennox Avenue with his sisters, he said. The property deeds are still in his father James E. Yarbrough’s name, he said. The land has been in the family for more than 50 years, he said.
Yarbrough hasn’t decided whether he would donate the property or negotiate a buyout, he said. He needed to consult with his family before making a decision, he said.
That Yarbrough owns property near the incinerator was not a secret. He has abstained from city council votes on the project because of the proximity of his land to the incinerator site.
“I’ve been disclosing this ever since the county was looking at buying property for the courthouse,” said Yarbrough, who was the county judge when the justice center was built just west of the incinerator site.
A map provided in an information packet about the project lists Yarbrough as the owner of eight parcels in the general area. All of it is in the block between Lennox Avenue and 59th Street north of Broadway
Most of Yarbrough’s properties, including the one targeted for a buyout, are vacant lots, he said. He leases the largest property to a fabrication company, he said.
The city is seeking to buy four occupied properties adjacent to the incinerator, Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
The houses are being bought to reduce the risk of people being exposed to contaminants, Eck said.
“The proposed buyout of the four houses located in this area is much more cost-effective than remediation,” she said.
The city is planning the buyouts under the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act, a 1970 law that dictates eminent domain rules, Eck said. Because of the act’s requirements, Yarbrough was not informed of the buyouts until he received a letter, Eck said.
There are several levels of scrutiny to identify conflicts of interest in the buyouts, Eck said. Two land office departments will audit the project and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will perform its own audit, she said.
Yarbrough had during planning for the project informed both land office and city officials about his conflict, he said.
The municipal incinerator was built on 71st Street in 1943 and expanded in 1949. The city shut it down in 1955 because it was too expensive to operate and needed extensive repairs.
The city hasn’t done anything with the site because of concerns about soil contamination and the cost of remediating the land to make it usable. The council approved a final environmental review of the site in 2015, but didn’t seek bids for a company to demolish the facility until February.
The plan is to demolish the smoke stacks and attached structure and cover the area with a concrete cap. The city hasn’t approved any plans for what it would do with the site after the demolition.
City officials have raised the possibility of moving the city’s recycling center to the incinerator site, which could open up the center’s current site on 61st Street to commercial development.
The city expects to complete the buyouts by June 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.