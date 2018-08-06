GALVESTON

Authorities on Monday were looking for the person who stabbed an 80-year-old woman at a group meeting Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman was in critical condition Monday, officials said.

About 4 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about an unconscious woman in the 1800 block of 33rd Street near Avenue P, authorities said. The incident was initially reported as a possible fall, but emergency crews determined the woman had been stabbed, police said.

She was taken to John Sealy Hospital where she remained in critical condition Monday, police spokesman Capt. Josh Schirard said.

Police determined the woman was stabbed during a support group meeting in the building Sunday afternoon, Schirard said.

Police had not arrested anyone in connection with the stabbing, he said.

"We're trying to pursue anything out there," Schirard said.

 — Marissa Barnett

Marissa Barnett: 409-683-5257; marissa.barnett@galvnews.com

Senior Reporter

