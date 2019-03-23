A collision on Interstate 45 early Saturday morning took the life of one man who has yet to be identified by police, pending notification of next of kin.
At about 4:20 a.m., Texas City police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene on the southbound lanes of the highway just south of the Tanger Outlet Mall.
“There were two vehicles involved, a black Cadillac and an F-250 pickup truck,” said Cpl. Allen Bjerke of the Texas City Police Department. “A man was pinned in the Cadillac.”
The Cadillac was disabled and was either in or close to a lane of traffic, Bjerke said, and was hit from behind by the pickup, driven by a 31-year-old man from Cleveland, Texas.
The man in the Cadillac is believed to be 25 years old, according to police.
A Texas City Fire Department crew pulled the driver from the Cadillac and determined he was deceased at the scene.
Southbound traffic was diverted to the feeder road and Texas Department of Transportation placed traffic advisories on digital signs, Bjerke said.
“Texas City Police major accident investigators and investigators from the Galveston County District Attorney’s office were called to the scene,” Bjerke said.
The driver gave a voluntary blood sample and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to preliminary reports. The investigation remains active.
