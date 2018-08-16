Texas A&M University at Galveston has completed a $34 million building that adds large event spaces and an entrance to the main campus.
School leaders plan to hold conferences, seminars and other events in the new 61,000-square-foot Aggie Special Event Center, said Pat Hebert, Auxiliary Services manager for the campus.
Workers on Thursday put finishing touches on the high-tech meeting rooms on the first floor and the warming kitchen adjacent to the 11,273-square-foot ballroom on the second floor.
“It’s a really huge room that we’ve needed forever,” External Relations Officer Bill McClain said.
The large space can accommodate almost 1,300 people and should draw renowned speakers, McClain said. Speakers also can prepare and relax in a green room, Hebert said.
The ballroom can transform into five separate rooms, he said.
A faculty forum Aug. 24 will be one of the first events in the ballroom and will offer employees a chance to test the audiovisual equipment, Hebert said.
The space also helps with student conferences, which were held in the campus gym before now. The weeklong conferences shut down the gym, McClain said.
The new building also houses the student post office, bookstore and a new coffee shop. The post office and the bookstore were in older buildings across campus, but both are now open in the new building.
Mugdown Coffee House, a new meeting place with a patio, has not opened yet, but campus officials expect the shop will be open by Aug. 27, when the fall semester starts and about 2,500 students arrive for classes.
Officials at the Pelican Island campus broke ground in February 2017 on the building, the second in a planned three-building academic complex.
Part of the development and future projects include improved infrastructure in the shifting land of Pelican Island, Hebert said.
The project also included beautification. The entrance to the building from the road includes an improved and landscaped parking lot. The new building acts with other buildings as a frame around the campus clock tower.
The campus sits on about 100 acres that billionaire and philanthropist George P. Mitchell, an island native, an Aggie and a major Texas A&M benefactor, gave the university, McClain said.
The Galveston operation began at Fort Crockett on Seawall Boulevard in the 1960s, and by 1971, the campus moved to Pelican Island.
It now has 20 buildings and several new structures are in the planning stages, Hebert said.
It is possible some professors will want to use the new, high-tech seminar rooms on the first floor of the building, perhaps to hold video conferences with the main campus in College Station, Hebert said.
But the four 400-square-foot rooms also are meant for seminars and for breakout sessions for professional conferences, Hebert said. A small business center is close to the rooms, similar to what a hotel might offer guests in search of a printer or a place to write.
The first floor also includes office space for Auxiliary Services and Human Resources departments. The departments’ employees already moved into their new offices on the first floor, Hebert said.
“It will give us more access to students,” said Jeff Boyer, executive director of Human Resources.
