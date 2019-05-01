Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.