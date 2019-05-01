GALVESTON
Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition members and agency representatives gathered at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ on Tuesday to enjoy a home-cooked barbecue chicken lunch, trade business cards and share ideas about their common mission: serving the homeless in Galveston County.
The Rev. Edward Lawson, president of the coalition, played host to the event enthusiastically despite having suffered a minor stroke earlier in the week.
“The Lord’s work doesn’t wait,” Lawson said.
Lawson guides the coalition that in January identified 475 homeless in Galveston during one single day. That figure, however, represents only those visibly homeless who were somewhere they could be spoken to and counted, leaving out the larger number of people who often exist in the shadows.
This was the inaugural community agencies luncheon, aimed at bringing together people who serve either temporarily or chronically homeless people through their daily jobs and lives.
Among those gathered were the expected service providers, such as The Salvation Army, which operates the only designated homeless shelter in the county on Galveston Island, and newer nonprofit groups working on innovative ways to approach homelessness.
In that second category was Caston Hunt of League City, president of the Gulf Coast Attainable Housing Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2015 that has established two residences open to homeless people in need of temporary housing in Texas City.
“We help veterans in cooperation with the Veterans Administration and we help chronically homeless people,” Hunt said. The group’s stated goal is to bring dignity to the lives of people who’ve faced hard times by getting them on the road to self-sufficiency with work and living space stability.
“Our goal is to help 200 homeless people out of homelessness each year,” Hunt said. “We need about 20 residences to do that.”
Clients can get work through the agency helping to rehab houses the foundation purchases, often foreclosures that need significant remodeling.
“We help people connect with potential benefits they might draw, whether through the VA or other agencies, and we try to get people moved from temporary housing to a rental situation or eventually to even owning a home,” Hunt said.
The agency is young and largely supported by private funds while getting established, but has solid plans for expansion.
“There’s no shortage of clients, unfortunately,” Hunt said.
The Rev. Shawn Plant of Galveston’s Turning Point Church, 4124 Broadway in Galveston, said his church doesn’t necessarily advertise its services to homeless people but regularly includes ministry to the homeless in its day-to-day activities.
Like others present at the event, Plant’s church often piggybacks off the service of others. For example, Turning Point might take a bus to Galveston Street Ministry’s regular Saturday morning downtown breakfast and offer homeless people in need of supplies a ride back to the church for food, clothing, blankets or whatever else is on hand.
The church offers substance abuse recovery group sessions and invites homeless people to attend, runs a couple of temporary housing spaces for men recently released from the county jail and coordinates with the Galveston County Food Bank to provide regular free food boxes and an after-school lunch program — a backpack full of food for kids whose parents might not be around after school hours.
“I know what that’s like because that was my life growing up,” Plant said.
Plant said word gets around about what’s going on at Turning Point. Recently, he’s noticed more families with children who often show up at the church’s Tuesday and Thursday dinner/Bible study.
“We welcome them,” he said. “It never hurts to do a little good while sharing a little word.”
Agencies and organizations at the gathering ranged from PeopleReady, a job placement service, to the Galveston Independent School District, mental health and counseling agencies and the Galveston Police Department.
