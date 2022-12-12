HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Independent School District held a fentanyl awareness presentation Monday morning in a continued effort to educate about the dangers of a drug causing a spike of overdoses and deaths across the country.
The school district, along with the district police department, this month launched a campaign to spread awareness about the nationwide fentanyl epidemic.
The campaign, Fighting Fentanyl, is aimed at reaching students and the community, according to the school district.
“I’m glad we’re able to bring this campaign to our students before they are out of school for the holidays,” district Police Chief Christopher Filidei said.
“We really want our students and community to understand this isn’t just about staying away from fentanyl,” he said. “It’s about staying away from all drugs because even the most accessible drugs like marijuana can be counterfeit and contain fentanyl.”
The district doesn’t have a particular problem with fentanyl abuse, but wanted to inform the community, officials said.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Even in small doses, fentanyl exposure can cause a life-threatening overdose.
Experts consider 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be lethal, but many counterfeit pills contain up to 5 milligrams, according to the district.
National overdose deaths increased by 15 percent in 2021, when there were 107,622, compared with 93,655 in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Of the reported 107,622 deaths in 2021, 71,238 were related to fentanyl in 2021, compared with 57,834 in 2020, a 23 percent increase, the data showed.
Notable as one of the deadliest drugs, fentanyl has spiked not only in the county but nationwide as counterfeit pills have made their way into the illegal drug market.
Counterfeit pills are fake medications that have different ingredients than the actual medication. They may contain no active ingredient, the wrong active ingredient, or have the right ingredient but in an incorrect quantity, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Fentanyl primarily is smuggled into the United States by drug networks in Mexico, including the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to the DEA.
Texas saw 883 fentanyl-related deaths in 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number significantly spiked to 1,672 deaths in total in 2021.
That’s an 89 percent increase, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
“We know how important having knowledge about this drug is and want as many people as possible in Hitchcock, including our students, staff, parents and community members to know about the dangers of fentanyl,” Sienna Rodriguez, digital media specialist at the school district said.
“With so much of our audience being on Facebook and Instagram, we are targeting those channels along with our website in order to reach them,” she said.
Hitchcock school district teachers and staff and district police officers receive training each year to stay up-to-date on the signs of students who might be under the influence of drugs.
The most common signs of fentanyl overdose are small constricted pupils, extremely pale face, limp body, fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color, vomiting or gurgling, inability to speak or be awakened and slowed or stopped heart rate and breathing.
Recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose and death in the United States and Texas are linked to illegally made fentanyl rather than prescription fentanyl, according to the state health department.
Prescription fentanyl is safe when administered and taken as prescribed by a doctor to treat severe pain.
Naloxone, which is sold under the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado, is a life-saving drug that can be administered to a person who has overdosed on fentanyl. Naloxone reverses the effects of an overdose on opioids including fentanyl.
Additionally, fentanyl is a common threat to young people in ways some might not expect.
Many fake pills have been made to look like prescription Xanax, Percocet, opioids like Vicodin and Oxycodone and stimulants like Adderall.
These fake pills often are mixed with fentanyl, immediately making them up to 50 times stronger than heroin.
The DEA also found drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 years.
After calling 911, try waking the person up, Texas Health and Human Services suggests. If available, administer naloxone to the person who might be overdosing. To prevent choking, begin rescue breathing or CPR before turning the person on their side. Finally, stay with the person until emergency services arrive.
“We know students aren’t necessarily seeking out fentanyl, but we’re hoping to get them to understand that almost anything can be laced with it,” Filidei said.
