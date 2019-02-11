GALVESTON
Former Galveston County Sheriff Joe Max Taylor, a cop’s cop and a powerhouse in Galveston County politics for decades, died Sunday. He was 86.
Taylor served as county sheriff from 1981 until his retirement in 2000. He worked in the sheriff’s office for 44 years and ran the organization for 10 years as undersheriff before he was elected. He’s widely credited with developing the sheriff’s office into a professional law enforcement organization and bringing the county jail up to modern standards.
He was a mentor and innovator, his friends and former colleagues said Monday. He paved the way for young officers to seek secondary education and advanced training while they worked for him; he sought out and approved new technologies for the department to use, including the first Tasers to be used in the state; and established programs that still exist today, including the office’s mental health response unit.
Taylor was regarded as a powerful and influential politician. Infrequently challenged for his position, he was able to throw his campaign resources behind other Democratic Party candidates and was the man from whom potential candidates sought a blessing before running for office.
Taylor also sat on the board of directors of both Houston-based Landry’s Inc. and of Galveston-based American National Insurance Co.
“To me, Sheriff Joe Max Taylor is, and always will be, the heart behind the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Taylor hired Trochesset when he was only 19 and fostered him through his career in law enforcement, Trochesset said.
“Our relationship became much more than employer and employee,” Trochesset said. “He became a second father to me. It’s hard to describe, except that Joe Max has meant the world to me. I am a better man for having known him and having him in my life.”
Taylor was born in Tyler, Texas, Nov. 5, 1932. He graduated from Rusk High School, south of Tyler, in 1951 and joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He spent his service time stationed in Alaska, then moved to Galveston where his father was a detective with the Galveston Police Department.
Taylor joined the sheriff’s office in 1957, at a time when deputies still patrolled the unincorporated West End of Galveston Island. Upon his retirement in 2000, Taylor told The Daily News that those were the last days of gambling in the county, with plenty of casinos and “bawdy houses” to keep an eye on.
There was little in way of training for law officers in those days, Taylor said.
“They swore you in, gave you a badge and put you on patrol,” he said.
Taylor effectively took control of the organization in 1970, when he was named undersheriff by his predecessor, J.B. Kline, who was in poor health. He was elected sheriff in 1980.
Taylor led a massive expansion of the sheriff’s office in the last half of the 20th century. When he started, the office had 19 deputies and kept about 60 prisoners in its jail every day. At his retirement, the force had grown to more than 300 deputies and the jail housed more than 1,000 people on most days.
Taylor emphasized training and education for young deputies, said Charles Wiley, the former Galveston police chief who had been a deputy under Taylor.
“He mentored a lot of folks that went through that office,” Wiley said. “He was an advocate for education.”
He also was interested in keeping the office on the cutting edge. The office’s mental health division and auto crimes task force formed under his leadership. Taylor approved the use of Tasers, non-lethal alternatives to firearms, in 1982 — only after witnessing one being used on Wiley.
“He was an innovator,” Wiley said. “There wasn’t any technology, any new equipment, any new vehicles, that he didn’t ensure that his employees had access to. He wanted the latest and the greatest. He supported his employees.”
As a testament to his influence, the county named its new law enforcement center after Taylor in 2006.
Taylor was a powerful and savvy politician who faced few serious challenges over the years. His influence was so great that local, and even state-wide, candidates sought his blessing while campaigning in Galveston County.
“He was a different type of leader,” said Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who was county judge at the end of Taylor’s career as sheriff. Taylor rarely wore his sheriff’s office uniform, preferring to dress in dapper suits, Yarbrough said.
“He was a first-class guy that wanted things done in a first-class way,” Yarbrough said.
Taylor held the unique, even by Galveston standards, position of serving on the boards of two billion-dollar corporations with Galveston roots: Landry’s Inc., owned by Galveston native Tilman Fertitta; and American National Insurance Co., controlled by island native Robert L. “Bobby” Moody.
Taylor ultimately left American National after a dispute between the two companies over the development of the Galveston Island Convention Center, which would compete with the Moody Gardens Convention Center. He remained on the Landry’s board while it was a public company.
“It is sad when we lose a great, passionate Galvestonian who devoted his life to law enforcement but especially hard when it is a special friend,” Fertitta said in a statement to The Daily News. “Joe Max was always loyal and supportive and served actively on my board of directors for 18 years while Landry’s was a publicly traded company. I had an opportunity to visit with Joe Max in the last two weeks and will forever miss his loyal friendship and counsel.”
Tributes to Taylor poured in after this death was announced on Monday. Like Fertitta, many called Taylor a loyal and loving friend.
“Above all else, there was his love of his nuclear and extended family,” said former County Sheriff Gean Leonard. “No detail was too small and no sacrifice too large when it came to ensuring their well-being.”
(2) comments
Prayers to Sheriff Joe Max Taylor's family and friends. Joe Max certainly set the bar extremely high for others to follow and we're all better for it. May he rest in peace.
What a man!!!
With this good man's passing, the handful of Old Time Democrats grows smaller, and the near extinction of them looms large.
We are all the worse for that.
We are blessed to have had Joe Max for the time that we did.....
God rest his soul.
