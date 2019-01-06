A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Galveston County court at law judge accused of posting photos of his ex-girlfriends on a website falsely advertising escort services.
Christopher Michael Dupuy, 47, is charged with two counts of online impersonation stemming from a July 2015 arrest, officials said.
Dupuy is accused of posting photos from a woman’s Facebook page as advertisements on Backpage, a classified advertising website, which offered escort and sex services, according to court records. Backpage was seized and shut down by federal investigators in April as part of a wide-ranging investigation into prostitution and human trafficking.
Investigators also accused Dupuy of posting photos of another woman’s naked breasts, which she had sent to him while they were dating, according to the records.
Dupuy is accused of using the alias Don Tequila and trying to cover his tracks by routing the posts through foreign computer servers, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies apprehended Dupuy near Austin in July, six months after a visiting judge in the 405th District Court issued warrants for Dupuy’s arrest, officials said.
A visiting judge in the 405th District Court in June 2016 dismissed two counts of online harassment, arguing the state’s online impersonation statute was “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
The 14th Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Galveston County, on Aug. 17 reversed the judge’s decision.
Voters elected Dupuy as the judge of County Court No. 3 during a 2010 Republican landslide of countywide offices.
Dupuy was removed from the bench in May 2015 after he was indicted on about a dozen charges stemming from his conduct in office, including retaliating against attorneys who represented his former wife.
Dupuy in September 2013 pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was given two years of deferred adjudication and probation. He was still on probation when he was arrested in 2015.
