LEAGUE CITY
The city council Tuesday approved a contract worth almost $6 million to reconstruct Dickinson Avenue, a project slated to begin in 2019 and continue through 2020, officials said.
The council voted 7-1, with Councilman Dan Becker opposed, to approve a contract with League City-based Lucas Construction Co. Becker, who was attending the meeting via teleconference, didn't say why he was opposed.
Lucas Construction Co., under terms of the contract, would reconstruct the 1.14-mile stretch of road between West Walker Street and League City Parkway to a concrete curb and gutter roadway and reconstruct the 1-mile section of road from League City Parkway to FM 646 to a concrete roadway, officials said.
A 10-foot-wide trail will also be installed on the east side of the roadway as part of the city’s master trails plan, officials said.
The project is needed because the asphalt has become functionally obsolete, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The project first appeared on the city’s 2017 street reconstruction plan and Galveston County included reconstruction of Dickinson Avenue on a list of projects in a 2017 bond for $80 million. League City will receive about $10.48 million from that bond for improvements to Dickinson Avenue and state Highway 96, among others, officials said.
The county’s contribution will cover construction and materials testing for Dickinson Avenue, while the city is responsible for planning, design, inspection and overall project management, Greer Osborne said.
The city budgeted about $8 million in 2019 for the project, but the council Tuesday approved a $5.28 million contract and authorized about $528,000 for change orders, officials said.
Councilman Nick Long Tuesday told staff members he understood why the change order funds exist, but that in the future they should look to tighten the amount.
Officials anticipate it will take 230 days to complete the project.
But wetter-than-usual fall weather has caused delays on several city projects, such as the reconstruction of Calder Road.
The contractor on that project began a new traffic control plan recently, crews are now working on the east side of the road and staff now estimate two-way traffic will return to Calder Road sometime in the middle of February, Greer Osborne said.
The Calder Road project was contracted at $7.52 million, but after several charge orders, that has increased to about $8.24 million, a 9.7 percent overall increase.
Residents on Calder Road have been frustrated after years of planning, construction and delays.
In September 2016, the council awarded the construction contract for the Calder Road improvement project to Texas Sterling for more than $7.5 million and authorized a 10 percent work-change directive budget of more than $750,000.
The work-change budget is for minor work changes and change orders that unexpectedly arise.
Once completed, the project will convert Calder Road from an open-ditch rural roadway to a concrete-curb and gutter-enclosed storm sewer roadway, Greer Osborne said.
