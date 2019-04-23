Both the city of Friendswood and Texas-New Mexico Power Company have denied liability in the case of a Galveston County woman suing them, asserting her children were electrocuted in a local park.
Attorneys for both defendants in the cases filed general denials of the accusations, arguing they had not caused the injuries.
Ashleigh de la Fuente originally filed the lawsuit against the city of Friendswood and the power company in January, asserting she and her children were walking in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive, in January 2017 when a live “in ground electrical unit” electrocuted de la Fuente’s minor children. The city and the power company are responsible for maintaining the electrical unit, the complaint asserts.
The case, which did not have a lot of details, states the damages de la Fuente is seeking would go to pay for the medical care her children received.
ROYAL FALL
A Louisiana woman is seeking more than $1 million in damages for a fall she said she sustained while shopping at the Palais Royal in Galveston.
Carlos Lopez and M. Kevin Queenan of an Arlington law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Sheila Miller on April 18 in the 10th District Court against Specialty Retailers Inc. doing business as Palais Royal, asserting Miller in July 2018 tripped over a platform into a clothing rack.
Miller incurred hospital bills and will continue to have medical expenses for some time because of the accident, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
JEEP TROUBLES
A Pearland man is suing a Kemah auto repair company, asserting it didn’t repair a jeep per an agreement and instead used it to extort money from him.
Houston attorney Rich Melendez filed the lawsuit on behalf of Michael Knuckey on April 18 in the 122nd District court against Chipz & Dentz Away LLC and Joseph Peters, seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
Knuckey in October 2017 asked the repair shop to restore his 1976 Jeep J20 truck to show quality and Peters said it would be finished by March 2018, the lawsuit asserts.
But the restoration wasn’t finished by then and the defendants held truck parts hostage to extort more money from Knuckey and caused additional damage to the truck, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
