Mardi Gras revelers lined the streets around Galveston on Saturday trying to catch beads, toys and candy thrown during the parades. The annual Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire parade started off day, with parades continuing through the afternoon with the Z Krewe 25th Processional and more.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.