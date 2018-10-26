TEXAS CITY
The developer behind Lago Mar, the 2,000-acre housing development off Interstate 45, announced on Thursday that it plans to build a 12-acre "crystal clear" lagoon in the subdivision.
Construction of the massive pool will begin this month.
The project, made possible by a partnership between Lago Mar developer Land Tejas Development and Chile-based Crystal Lagoons, will feature white sand beaches and a tropical landscape surrounding a 12-acre lagoon. Phase one of the construction will be completed by 2020, according to a news release from Land Tejas.
“We are very excited to bring a Crystal Lagoons amenity to Lago Mar,” stated Al Brende, founder of Land Tejas, in the release. “This project has amazing potential to create a totally new type of lifestyle for residents of Lago Mar and for Houston-area families looking to enjoy a fun, outdoor lifestyle.”
The lagoon will be up to 10-feet deep and will use fewer chemicals than a traditional pool, the release stated. Future phases of construction will add new beaches, beach-front cabanas and a kid’s beach. Bars, a beach club, and an event lawn for wedding and concerts is also planned, and about 250,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space will be available.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said in the news release that the new lagoon will bring a completely new vibe to the city.
“The Lago Mar lagoon will completely change the entrance into our city, giving our citizens and tourists around the country an exciting destination for relaxation and entertainment” Doyle said. “I could not be happier. Our mission was to make our section of I-45 something special. The Lago Mar lagoon is beyond our wildest dreams.”
This will be a very popular amenity. When Palm Beach was built at Moody Gardens, I predicted a big bust -- after all, there was a REAL beach only a mile away. Instead, we spent a good portion of our vacations for the next several years with my daughter and nephews, playing on the white-sand, freshwater beach. It was always crowded with vacationers.
"Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said in the news release that the new lagoon will bring a completely new vibe to the city."
But, Lago Mar is out in 'west' Texas City - the separate and distinct town from main Texas City - just ask the residents east of 146....or the GDN, for that matter.....[whistling]
Evidently, though, one Mayor serves 'both' towns.....[wink][innocent]
