Friends of Melvin Walker, whose body was found March 30 on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Avenue P1/2 in Galveston, gathered Tuesday to remember him during a candlelight vigil. They were joined by his sister, Gloria Walker Ward, and aunt, Jaunita Lott Gordon, who are working toward getting his body back to his home state of Louisiana, where they both live, for burial.
Friends recalled Walker’s sense of humor. “He was a funny, happy person,” Gordon, his aunt, said. “If you were having a sad moment, he’d make you happy.”
Galveston police are investigating Walker’s death as a homicide.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.