GALVESTON
Mayor Jim Yarbrough and Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke plan to question Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees about credit card transactions and check registers they say show sloppy financial accounting by the port’s administration.
The confrontation, set to happen at Tuesday’s Wharves Board of Trustees workshop meeting, will be latest confrontation between feuding factions in the port’s leadership.
In a wharves board agenda released Friday, Yarbrough’s and O’Rourke’s names are attached to discussions about the port’s check register and credit card policy. Yarbrough serves on the wharves board.
No supplemental information is included with the agenda, and both men declined Monday to elaborate on their specific concerns.
Yarbrough and O’Rourke acknowledged, however, the agenda items involved entries they had flagged while reviewing port financial documents after the May board meeting.
“We’ve got a weakness with internal controls and we’re sloppy,” Yarbrough said. “I want to see Rodger succeed, we’re doing better, but I’m not a big believer that the ends justify the means.
“I want it done right, and I want it done as well as we can do it. If we’re sloppy on these little things, then we’ll be sloppy on the big things.”
It’s not the first time O’Rourke and Yarbrough have raised concerns about the quality of port’s financial documents.
In March, questions about a lobbying contract Rees had approved and then canceled help set off a series of events that came to a head in controversy in May, when a majority of the board voted to change the port’s bylaws to make it easier to remove O’Rourke from his position as chairman.
The $64,000 lobbying contract Rees had signed was canceled because it violated limits on how much a port director can spend without board approval. Port directors can spend up to $50,000 without board approval. Rees said his approval of the contract was an oversight.
O’Rourke said his concerns were over a check written in late 2018 and labeled as “employee relations,” and about credit card spending attributed to Rees in port financial documents.
“I want an explanation on that, and about credit card spending from the port director,” O’Rourke said.
Rees declined to respond directly about O’Rourke or Yarbrough’s concerns.
“I’m confident that all questions and concerns will be fully addressed in open discussion during the board meeting,” Rees said.
The wharves board is scheduled to meet at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.