Linda Dailey, director of FasTrac Job Training, talks about the courses offered as students Aliyah Hamilton, from left, Chelsi Reese and Kelly Edwards study for their medication aide permit exam Monday at their training program’s new location at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Linda Dailey, director of FasTrac Job Training, talks Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, about trying to find a new location after learning the job training center had to vacate the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building by Nov. 18.
A sign for FasTrac Job Training still hangs on a door in the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The job training center and other community organizations housed in the former school building had to find new locations last month.
FasTrac Job Training students Aliyah Hamilton, from left, Chelsi Reese and Kelly Edwards study for their medication aide permit exam Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the training program’s new location at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Pat Bumpus and Mary Scott, volunteers with Galveston Diaper Bank, work in the nonprofit’s space in the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building. The diaper bank was one of several community groups that had to vacate the building sooner than expected.
Linda Dailey, director of FasTrac Job Training, talks about the courses offered as students Aliyah Hamilton, from left, Chelsi Reese and Kelly Edwards study for their medication aide permit exam Monday at their training program’s new location at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Linda Dailey, director of FasTrac Job Training, talks Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, about trying to find a new location after learning the job training center had to vacate the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building by Nov. 18.
A sign for FasTrac Job Training still hangs on a door in the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The job training center and other community organizations housed in the former school building had to find new locations last month.
FasTrac Job Training students Aliyah Hamilton, from left, Chelsi Reese and Kelly Edwards study for their medication aide permit exam Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the training program’s new location at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Pat Bumpus and Mary Scott, volunteers with Galveston Diaper Bank, work in the nonprofit’s space in the Galveston Independent School District’s Scott building. The diaper bank was one of several community groups that had to vacate the building sooner than expected.
Operators of some nonprofits renting space in Galveston ISD’s Scott building complain they had to scramble to find new homes after receiving only a few weeks notice to vacate the property to make way for the construction of a new Ball High School.
District officials, however, said they informed tenants about when they would have to vacate the building as soon as that date was nailed down in October.
Linda Dailey, school director at FasTrac job training center, which partners with the district to provide EKG training to students, had heard from others in the building and a district official that tenants would have until about March to find new spaces, she said.
“In mid-October, I received a letter that said we would need to vacate the building by Nov. 18,” Dailey said. “That was just weeks away. I was just shocked by the whole thing.”
Nov. 18 always had been the deadline cited by the district, however, Jerry Gibson, superintendent of schools, said. Other dates, such as March, were rumors circulating among tenants, Gibson said.
“I am sorry if there was any confusion about dates,” Gibson said. “We knew the correct date all along.”
The Scott Building, a former campus at 4116 Ave. N 1/2, is slated to be demolished early in 2023 as part of a massive project to replace Ball High School.
Dailey also was expecting a spot in the district’s Alamo school building, 5200 Ave. N 1/2, but learned there is no room available, leaving FasTrac only few days to find a new home, she said.
“We relocated to 4700 Broadway with just a couple of weeks to spare,” Dailey said. That’s the address of Galveston Housing Authority’s Island Community Center, which houses numerous service organizations.
Kathy Modzelewski, who operates the Galveston Diaper Bank, like Dailey, was under the impression she wouldn’t have to vacate the Scott building until the end of the 2022 school year, perhaps in May, she said.
The organization is operating in a temporary warehouse space, but Modzelewski said she hopes to find a more permanent space.
“Our temporary space is really crammed,” she said. “We are going to make it work.”
Tenants at the Scott building were paying about $800 a month to rent spaces in the building, Dailey said.
Rent at the Galveston Housing Authority building is about $1,400 a month, Dailey said.
Though crammed into the new space, Dailey hopes to clear out some more storage rooms in the new space to add additional classrooms.
Demolition of the Scott building is one of the first steps in the project to build a new $189 million Ball High School.
The district had rented the space to nonprofit groups as a community service, Gibson said.
“The rent that they were paying was so far below market value,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.