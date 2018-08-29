GALVESTON
Former newspaper reporter Marissa Barnett is Galveston's new public information officer.
Barnett is responsible for managing and disseminating public information to news organizations and the public, and acts as the city's spokeswoman. She began work Monday.
Barnett was a reporter at The Galveston County Daily News from 2015 until August 2018. She reported on local government in Texas City, La Marque and Galveston, and on environmental issues. She also has worked for The Dallas Morning News, The Austin-American Statesman and KUT News.
Barnett replaces Jaree Fortin as the city's public information officer. Fortin resigned in July.
Barnett will be paid $62,071 annually, according to the city.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.