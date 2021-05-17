CRYSTAL BEACH
More than 200 people were arrested on Bolivar Peninsula between Friday and Sunday as authorities cracked down on bad behavior at the annual Jeep Weekend beach party.
Updated: May 17, 2021 @ 11:47 pm
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
Senior Reporter
