HITCHCOCK
A wreck Tuesday that killed two people on FM 2004 south of Hitchcock at the intersection with Tacquard Ranch Road marks the third deadly collision on that stretch this year and the fourth and fifth fatalities of 2019, confirming its reputation as one of the deadliest roads in the county.
“We’ve had more than 60 wrecks on this road since March 2017,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
Smith has only been on the job since January, but quickly became familiar with the hazard of FM 2004, he said.
“Historically, it’s always been a dangerous road, based on conversations I’ve had with firemen and other first responders that go out there,” Smith said.
The two-lane, mostly rural road cuts through the middle of Hitchcock at state Highway 6, then heads down to Brazoria County. In recent years, new subdivisions, including Sunrise Creek in Hitchcock, have been built along 2004, and industrial plants south of Hitchcock have contributed to increased traffic on it, city officials said.
In early 2018, Hitchcock’s Board of Commissioners approved zoning changes to three parcels on FM 2004 for industrial development, to the accompaniment of significant public opposition. Residents at public hearings before that change cited environmental and safety concerns, including transport of toxic substances down a busy road, past public schools.
The Texas Department of Transportation installed flashing lights at the entrance to Sunrise Creek to try and slow traffic on 2004, to little effect, and congestion at that intersection is a persistent problem, Hitchcock Mayor Randy Stricklind said.
“If you were to come down 2004 at about 4:30 in the afternoon, it’s backed up from Highway 6 all the way to the diversionary canal for about a mile,” Stricklind said. “People can’t get out or into the subdivision.”
The city’s high school and junior high school are both on FM 2004 and are frequently affected by traffic back-ups, Stricklind said.
“In the morning, when school buses are coming up 2004, it’s a big problem,” Stricklind said.
Stricklind cited an incident some years ago when a police officer was killed while directing traffic on the road, and Smith referred to an incident when a police officer trying to make a U-turn quickly to pursue a speeder headed in the opposite direction, totaled his patrol car.
“The state is looking at what it can do,” Smith said. “It’s tough for law enforcement because you can’t really enforce speed on that highway. It’s almost an area where our hands are kind of tied.”
Representatives of the Texas Department of Transportation attended a board of commissioners meeting in Hitchcock this month, announcing they’d be decreasing the speed limit along 2004, Stricklind said.
The existing speed limit is 50 at Tacquard Ranch Road and will decrease by 5 or 10 miles per hour, Smith said.
So far, signs have not been erected, Smith said.
Inquiries have been made by the state, and a surveyor was out on the road over the winter, Stricklind said.
“I asked if they were planning to widen 2004, but he said he didn’t know,” Stricklind said.
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to add shoulders to the road from the Brazoria-Galveston county line to state Highway 6, said Danny Perez, department spokesperson. And through a department safety program, the curve at Tacquard Ranch Road has been tagged to receive flashing lights by the department, though it is not clear when that will happen, Perez said.
The dynamics of the Tacquard Ranch Road section of 2004 can clearly be seen on a road map: a big curve coming out of a long stretch.
“If you take that curve too fast, centrifugal force is going to take you into that other lane,” Smith said.
Tuesday’s wreck was reported to have been caused by one vehicle, the truck carrying two men who died, crossing over the center lane and hitting an approaching SUV. A litany of police reports published in The Daily News over the past decade describe similar circumstances for numerous collisions along FM 2004.
Slowing traffic might turn out to be just a symbolic gesture, Smith said.
“Would that have changed things yesterday? People are not abiding by the speed limit out there right now, so at the end of the day that’s probably just putting a Band-Aid on it. We need something in the form of widening the road and straightening out that curve.”
An unconfirmed rumor credited by Stricklind to Precinct 2 County Commissioner Joe Giusti calls for adding more turn lanes on FM 2004, but Perez could not confirm those plans.
