Several members of the parks board feuded during a Tuesday council meeting with a dog park association over handling of a proposed $200,000 facility on the city’s east side.
Parks board members argued they should have been, but weren’t, consulted about the project.
“The parks board works hard and we take a lot of pride in our work,” Sebastian Lofaro, a member of the board, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “But lately, it seems the council has no interest in what the parks board has to say.”
But the mayor and several dog park proponents argued planning for the east-side park had been similar to that done for the city’s first dog park.
City officials in their proposed five-year capital improvement plan included a possible project to construct a second dog park near Hometown Heroes Park. They estimated the park would cost about $200,000, but the entire plan was still only conceptual, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The city council has not yet voted on the capital improvement plan.
Meanwhile, members of the dog park association argued the plan went through the proper stages and city officials said the idea must go into the 2019 capital improvement plan before it is presented to the volunteer board.
Sandra Kelly, the association’s president and also a member of the parks board, spoke in favor of the dog park, upsetting several of her fellow parks board members.
The members who spoke Tuesday don’t represent the parks board as a whole, but only their individual opinions, Kelly said.
Citizens, dog park users and city councilmen have driven talks about a second dog park and the dog park association supports the talks, Kelly said.
“Personally, I see this as a conflict of interest,” said Yvonne Tibai, another parks board member. “Legally, I’m not sure where it falls, but I would not want to vote for anything I appear to have a vested interest in.”
Mayor Pat Hallisey fought back against assertions the council bypassed the parks board.
“I take exception to that,” Hallisey said. “This second dog park has been brought only in concept, and all the comments on social media have everyone stirred up.”
Lofaro’s comments weren’t appropriate and Kelly is just trying to help the community, Hallisey said.
But several members of the parks board, including Lofaro, said they saw it as more evidence of a recent trend of ignoring the advisory board.
For instance, the board in July approved a resolution recommending the city council move forward on a proposed trail along FM 518, despite opposition from residents in a nearby subdivision who fear the trail would attract crime, but the motion still hasn’t appeared before council, Lofaro said.
Proponents of the second dog park argued it follows a similar process to the first one, which opened Nov. 12, 2017, after years of planning and debate. The $150,000 dog park is on a 3-acre site that used to be a water plant and had no other immediate use, city staff said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.