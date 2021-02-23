Jesica Medellin, project director for Galveston Independent School District’s Texas Afterschool Centers on Education program, carries a box of fresh produce to a car Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Medellin helped distribute 140 boxes of fresh produce from The Common Market to students and their families in need following the freeze last week.
Local school districts helped support Galveston County residents during and after the winter storm by opening warming centers, distributing water and meals to families and washing laundry for students who had no other means to do so.
