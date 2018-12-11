Despite federal government objection to building public housing at the site of the former Oleander Homes on Broadway, there’s a push by some advocacy groups for development of a low- and mixed-income community on the 11.5-acres site at 52nd and Broadway.
At Tuesday’s Galveston Housing Authority meeting, longtime low-income housing advocate Leon Phillips of the Galveston Coalition for Justice made an appeal to commissioners, saying he and other community housing advocates had been discussing the proposed sale of the property, pending U.S. Housing and Urban Development approval, and came to the conclusion the site would be ideal for a mixed residential-commercial development.
“We’ve all concluded we’d rather see the site developed as a community, not sold as commercial property,” Phillips said. “Mixed-income would be a great idea for that site, a residential area that could stretch to 58th Street.”
Housing Authority Board Chairman Melvin Williams, after the meeting, said the authority would take the idea to heart.
“We would like to build affordable and low-income housing and the area north of Broadway is the only place big enough to house the number of units we need,” Williams said.
Phillips described a vision for a high-rise building set back from Broadway between 52nd and 53rd Streets with retail businesses on the first floor and housing above. Farther back, near Ball Street, a horseshoe-shaped street lined with duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes could be mixed-income housing, similar to those in The Oaks neighborhood between 41st and 46th streets.
Oleander Homes was among four public housing projects demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008. The housing authority was eventually charged with replacing 569 units of public housing. Formerly, it oversaw 1,000 units.
The housing authority could get behind a project like the one proposed by Phillips, Williams said.
“But the city would need to make some investments in infrastructure there,” Williams said. “If that’s done, then you’ve got a community, an integrated community.”
The housing authority in May 2016 requested a disposition from HUD to sell the Oleander Homes property.
“We initiated that process at the time because a number of commercial interests had expressed interest in buying it,” said Clover Nuetzmann, the housing authority’s public information officer.
Grocery store Aldi and hardware store McCoy’s Building Supply both have been interested in purchasing the site, officials with the authority have said.
HUD never responded to that request, but in June 2017 its Houston Field Office issued a site and neighborhood review of the Oleander Homes property, identifying a number of concerns that caused the federal agency to reject it as a site for new public housing units. A letter from Lorraine Walls, director of the Region VI public housing office, stated the site on Broadway, a main thoroughfare, could be dangerous to families with children, was too close to several abandoned homes and two dumps, was too close to the county jail and was on a floodplain with flood hazards that would require flood insurance.
That rejection of the site has, in recent months, been somewhat amended, Williams said.
“More recently, they have kind of said they are not quite certain,” Williams said. “It’s up in the air now.”
Deyna Sims, development director for the housing authority, and Mona Purgason, executive director, have written to the national office and spoken to the regional office in Houston, and, at the moment, it’s not exactly clear whether building plans on the Oleander Homes site would be approved or not, Williams said.
“One thing HUD doesn’t want to see happen is for it to become a concentrated low-income neighborhood,” Williams said. “It needs to be a place where you’ve got grocery stores and restaurants, those kinds of things, and a mix of incomes.”
That plan could be developed, he said, but not without proper infrastructure support from the city.
“It can happen but the city’s going to have to invest.”
