TEXAS CITY
The city this week began demolishing the historic Lincoln High School auditorium after reports of children playing around the structure that officials had deemed unsafe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 12:20 am
TEXAS CITY
The city this week began demolishing the historic Lincoln High School auditorium after reports of children playing around the structure that officials had deemed unsafe.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.