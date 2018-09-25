Near the end of Vince Hoechten’s driveway in League City, a white stake marks the municipal border. Across the pothole-covered street, a fire hydrant highlights the area where the city of Dickinson’s jurisdiction lies.
Everything in between is no man’s land.
“There’s this distance from my property to the Dickinson city limits over there that belongs to nobody,” Hoechten said, pointing at a large ditch in his front yard across Pin Oak Drive. “You’d think it would belong to the county, but they tell me that it’s abandoned land.”
The situation has caused a headache for Hoechthen and his neighbors, who don’t have much recourse against the ever-widening ditch eating away at their front yards, he said. Every time it rains, “a raging river” washes the soil away from the edge of the yard, and the old culverts that direct drainage down the street need to be replaced before the driveways built on top of them cave in.
“It’s not only eroding the front yard, it’s also the driveways,” he said. “What hacks me off is I’m paying just as much property tax as people in other subdivisions and they all have curbs and gutters.
“What I’ve got is a broken-down road that’s tearing up our vehicles as a big ditch eats our yards away. This is a serious problem and it could seriously damage my house.”
Also, the street is subjected twice a week to the garbage and recycling trucks of both League City and Dickinson, which isn’t helping the dozens of potholes there.
“It’s unnecessary, and it’s killing the road,” he said. “But this is what you get when you have houses in two different cities across from each other and a 40-foot space in between that doesn’t belong to anyone.”
While it might look abandoned, Pin Oak Drive simply wasn’t ever accepted into Galveston County’s road inventory because it doesn’t meet its road standards, Galveston County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Ken Clark said. It’s an unfortunate situation for the residents who live there, Clark said. But when a street like the one that Hoechten and several others lives on doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of any government, there’s not much that anyone can do, Clark said.
“It’s against state law for us to do anything out there,” he said. “Our hands are tied, but it would be nice to get those issues resolved.”
It’s a situation other people across the county are probably in as well, Clark speculated. After all, there are more than 100 miles of unclaimed private roads that aren’t maintained by the county or any other government.
“We looked at opening all those up once, back in 2006,” he said. “But it was going to cost about $34 million.”
What’s needed, for the drainage at least, is some kind of regional solution, Clark said. But with more than three cities and various water districts using Dickinson Bayou as a drainage receptacle, an interlocal agreement dictating how the rules surrounding that drainage is easier said than done. The county and its municipal counterparts have been working on getting something together, but they haven’t produced anything yet, Clark said.
“That’s what we’ve been working on — a regional approach to drainage,” he said. “A lot of League City’s water drains through Dickinson and there’s no control over where it goes.”
Meanwhile, the cities of Dickinson and League City are talking about an annexation agreement that could address the problems on Pin Oak Road. But Hoechten said he has spoken with both governments and hasn’t seen any results.
“It’s all talk,” Hoechten said. “There’s no coordination.”
Chris Heard, Dickinson’s city manager, wasn’t available for comment. John Baumgartner, city manager for League City, said that although he doesn’t recall talking to any residents on Pin Oak Drive, he’s aware of the situation.
“Those houses are in League City, and the city of Dickinson has approached us on possibly doing a boundary adjustment and taking those houses into Dickinson,” he said. “The conversation hasn’t gone much further than a conversation, but we indicated that all the homeowners need to approve of the plan before we do anything. We need to have logical boundaries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.